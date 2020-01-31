  1. Home
  Margot Robbie: I love stunt work

Margot Robbie: I love stunt work

31 Jan 2020

London, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie has opened up about the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn for the film "Birds of Prey".

"I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn, I'm sure," Robbie told etonline.com.

"I love stunt work, so I really, really love it. It's just cool to work with an amazing stunt team like 87 Eleven. They're truly amazing, like, backflips, that's Renae Moneymaker. She's an incredible stunt performer. But yeah, they got me doing everything else really, other than critical acrobats, so it was fun," she added.

The "Suicide Squad" spin-off sees Robbie leading the film as Harley Quinn, who is surrounded by a new squad. This all-female team comprises Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who team up to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), aka the future Batgirl.

