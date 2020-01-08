  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Margot Robbie wants to feel scared while picking projects

Margot Robbie wants to feel scared while picking projects

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 05:13:18 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie says she wants to feel scared while picking a new project.

In an interview with V Magazine, the actress, 29, opened up about her process of picking roles, reports etcanada.com.

"I always want to feel a little bit scared when I take on a role," Robbie said, adding: "And to be pushing myself in some way."

Robbie feels she has found the right way to pick projects, but she says she is still trying to figure out the "fame" chapter of showbiz.

"Fame is such a weird thing. It has this way of coming on very quickly. And I felt very untethered by it," she said.

The actress said that getting into production helped her deal with fame.

She said: "I was searching for different ways of taking control of my life, to get where I wanted to be. As a producer, you get to be a part of everything. And not just on set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like exercising that business-savvy part of my brain-even doing the tax-incentive s**t."

She was last seen in "Bombshell". She will be coming back on the big screen as Harley Quinn in "Birds Of Prey". She will come with her gang Mary Elizabeth Winstead's huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Rosie Perez's detective Renee Montoya.

--IANS

sug/vnc/rt

NewsTiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

NewsMalang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

Malang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

NewsShoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

FeatureKapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Dialogues5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says

5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says