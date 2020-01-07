  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 14:33:44 IST

Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie, which will follow Dylan's rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon.

The Fox Searchlight film is titled "Going Electric", reports variety.com.

Also Read: The Batman: Matt Reeves mysteriously confirms Colin Farrell as the 'Penguin'

The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" adaptation and starred in Netflix's historical drama "The King".

He will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Mangold most recently scored rave reviews for "Ford v Ferrari", which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car in an attempt to beat the legendary Ferrari at the prestigious Le Mans race.

He previously directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed "Logan", which went on to become the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated for screenwriting at the Academy Awards.

Related Topics

NewsSunny Singh - Sonnalli Seygall's 'Jai Mummy Di' all-new poster out

Sunny Singh - Sonnalli Seygall's 'Jai Mummy Di' all-new poster out

News'The New Mutants' trailer adds horror to the X-Men Universe

'The New Mutants' trailer adds horror to the X-Men Universe

NewsThe Batman: Matt Reeves mysteriously confirms Colin Farrell as the 'Penguin'

The Batman: Matt Reeves mysteriously confirms Colin Farrell as the 'Penguin'

NewsChhapaak's new movie poster is winsome and loveable

Chhapaak's new movie poster is winsome and loveable

NewsChristian Bale to star in upcoming Marvel film?

Christian Bale to star in upcoming Marvel film?

NewsDisha Patani on getting hotter with each film

Disha Patani on getting hotter with each film

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Miley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic