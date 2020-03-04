Mariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mariah Carey has rescheduled the dates of her concerts at the Neal Blaisdell Arena from March to November, because of "current global travel restrictions" due to coronavirus outbreak.

The 49-year-old singer was set to perform in Hawaii next week but blamed "international travel restrictions" for pushing the concert back to November.

The singer took to her Twitter account to update her fans about the cancellation of the concert.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I`m postponing my show to November," she wrote.

"I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being," she concluded.

Mariah is not the first singer to have cancelled their travel plans, amidst the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier Korean music group BTS, and also rock band Green Day are among other artists who have postponed their musical tours, taking extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus.