Mariah Carey has been confirmed to headline the Brighton Pride 2020 festival this summer, and will be taking the stage on 1 August.

The Grammy Award-winning star has reportedly signed a whopping six figure deal for the headline performance after the news emerged that she was in talks to close a deal last month. She will be following in the footsteps of previous acts which includes Britney Spears and Kyle Minogue.

The songstress will be collaborating with the newly-reformed Pussycat Dolls, who were confirmed yesterday as Sunday performers.

Carey, 49, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, will play a 75 minute show at Brighton’s Fabuloso Pride in the Park on Saturday August 1.

A source while speaking to The Sun said: "Mariah confirming for Brighton Pride is a huge coup for organisers who’ve been working on this deal for months. It’s taken a lot of negotiation but Mariah’s people have signed her up on a six figure deal."

"The organisers are so excited about having her there. She’s a huge draw and it’s going to be one hell of a performance."

This will be Mariah’s first UK show outside of London in more than four years, when she brought her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour to six UK arenas.

Carey is now the first artist to have a chart-topping hit in four decades, all thanks to her festive theme song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' which topped the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.