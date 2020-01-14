Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer for their latest film, 'Black Widow' on the the occasion of the College Football National Championship game.

The trailer also revealed a new look at the villain who Scarlett Johansson will square off against, known as Taskmaster.

While its still unclear who's behind the mask yet, but now we've been officially introduced to Black Widow's new foe. Taskmaster has a unique gift, the ability to copy any move his opponent does instantly.

Taskmaster turns up in the latest look in the fupcoming Marvel movie, going face-to-face with Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff.

The new trailer begins similarly to the one that came out in December. The movie is placed just after Captain America: Civil War in the MCU timeline, which shows Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) reuniting with her former comrades in the Soviet-era assassin training program that made her who she is.

The trailer comprises of the lovable Red Guardian (David Harbour), who may be out of shape but appears to still have quite a kick left in him. The movie also features Florence Pugh as Romanoff's ' younger sister' in assassination Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, also a Black Widow.

The trailer also features a number of action packed sequences, including Black Widow flying through the air, seemingly without a parachute. Finally the trailer ends with Natasha facing off with Taskmaster again, as she fires her gun at the villain only to be blocked by a shield.

Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' hits theaters nationwide on May 1.