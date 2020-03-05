  1. Home
Matt Reeves drops first offcial look of Batmobile and Robert Pattinson in full Batsuit (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 14:32:30 IST

'The Batman' director Matt Reeves has unveiled the official first look of Robert Pattinson’s full Batsuit along with his brand new set of wheels that the Caped Crusader will be driving.

Reeves shared a series of Batmobile photos on his Twitter account on Wednesday, with the caption featuring a bat and a race car emoji.

Unlike the iconic Batmobiles we have seen before, this one features a menacing front end, striking side profile with cape-like custom fenders. The back of the car, on the other hand, is a lot more souped-up, with the engine sticking out.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, 'The Batman' also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as the supervillain Penguin also known as Oswald Cobblepot, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

The film is set to open on June 25, 2021.

