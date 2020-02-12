Michael Pena adds Mexican dash to horror fantasy

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 04:16:38 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Michael Pena says he took inspiration from late Mexican actor Ricardo Montalbans for his upcoming movie "Fantasy Island".

"Fantasy Island" is a horror reimagination of the hit 1970's American fantasy television series of the same name. Montalban is famous for his portrayal of Mr. Roarke in the series.

"That performance is so cemented in my imagination, in my recollection, my memories," Pena said.

"I did it just a little bit like he did - it's not an imitation, it's a personalisation of things that he did. Number one was the accent, with Montalban being Mexican. I had just finished doing 'Narcos', where I spent eight months in Mexico City; it's a very distinct accent that they have - a Spanish accent when they speak English - that I found fascinating," he added.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film also stars Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Fantasy Island" in India on February 14.

