Rihanna dines with A$AP Rocky, sparks off dating rumours

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 06:10:33 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Rihanna was recently spotted stepping out for dinner with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours.

For her night out with her rumoured boyfriend, Rihanna wore a gold coloured dress with a thigh-high split. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and carried a snakeskin handbag, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Last month, rumours started that Rihanna had rebounded from her long-term relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel with A$AP Rocky.

But sources had said that Rihanna was single. "She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

They added: "They have a long history and she's just having fun."

Rihanna and Rocky were seen getting cosy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York on January 17.

The singer is yet to give a label to her relationship with the rapper.

