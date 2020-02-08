Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Singer Rihanna's fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of her next album. She says she likes to "antagonise" her fans about the project.

"To be continued," Rihanna teased when she spoke with etonline.com here on Friday night, miming three dots with her fingers.

"I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back."

Rihanna was here to celebrate the launch of her new Fenty 2-20 collection at one of the city's most iconic department stores, Bergdorf Goodman.

"This is a monumental store in fashion, especially in New York City," she said.

"This is one of the first places I ever came to in America. One of the first places that I could buy clothes when I got a cheque. And so to see my brand just sit here and be a part of this establishment is really wonderful... To see it in real life, it blows my mind. I mean, it really is special."

Rihanna launched the first line from her namesake Fenty fashion house in May last year -- following her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018.