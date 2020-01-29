Is Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

Singer Rihanna is reportedly romancing A$AP Rocky just weeks after her split from billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The singer was seen cozying up with A$AP at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on Jan 17.

The songstress has only just split from Hassan Jameel, but it seems she's taking advantage of her new single status as she has already moved on. The 31-year-old rapper also shared a hotel suite in New York earlier this month.

A source while speaking to The Sun newspaper said: "They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it's so soon after Hassan."

"They're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days. It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly-single girl having fun."

This isn't the first time Rihanna and Rocky have been romantically connected.

They were first spotted packing on the PDA durind their outing in New York City back in 2013. But the rapper was quick to deny any rumors of their union.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker and Hassan, both 31, were first linked together in June 2017, but they decided to call off their romance after almost three years of dating.

Rihanna first opened up on her relationship with the billionaire in a June 2019 interview, when she was asked if she was in love with Hassan, to which she replied: "Of course." She also revealed that her relationship was going well.

She added: "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."