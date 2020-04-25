Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were spotted together on Thursday morning in Woodland Hills, California.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out with her boyfriend Cody Simpson for a coffee date in California on Thursday, covering her nose and mouth with a protective black mask adorned with Gucci’s iconic double-G logo.

The couple adhered to all the social distancing rules as they visited the trendy 10 Speed Coffee in Calabasas, California on Thursday, April 23.

The 'Wrecking ball' singer teamed her Gucci mask with a black T-shirt and camo sweatpants and black boots.

Australian singer Cody was seen sporting a blue mask as he walked at her side, teaming it with a band T-shirt, his head shorn in a home cut.

The two have been quarantining together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and sharing frequent updates with their fans.

A couple of weeks ago, Cyrus shaved Cody's head while they were at home in self-isolation