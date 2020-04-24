Taylor Swift has reignited her feud with former record company Big Machine Records, over releasing her unapproved live album dating back to 2008.

Swift lashed out at the label complaining that the release of the 2008 collection of her recordings for a radio show amid the time of Coronavirus crisis was "tasteless".

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Taylor Swift said: "It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers ... have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and that they need money." she added, "so tasteless, but very transparent."

"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight."

The singer continued: "I've always been honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

According to reports, the album 'Live From Clear Channel Stripped' 2008, is a collection of recordings Taylor Swift recorded for a radio show when she was 18 and it was supposed to release in 2017.

Swift's collaboration with Big Machine Records has been since the start of her career in 2006, when she released her self-titled album. The two parted ways back in 2018.