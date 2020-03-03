  1. Home
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Matisse with her new tattoo (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 15:02:58 IST

Miley Cyrus who already has over 50 tattoos on her body, recently added a brand new tattoo to her vast collection of body ink.

The 26-year-old singer showed off a Henri Matisse drawing that depicted the silhouette of a nude woman on the back of her arm as she snarled at the camera.

"Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love. Matisse X Cohen," she captioned her video on Instagram.

The pop star isn't the only one who got inked as her boyfriend, Cody Simpson also added some ink to his arm as well.

The Australian singer chose an image of a trident, which is the three-pronged spear carried by Poseidon, the God of the Sea in classical mythology.

Cody and Miley who have been friends for many years started dating in November after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The couple also added a pair of coordinating tattoo in October. Cody got a tattoo depicting a skull and crossbones on his right chest, while Cyrus opted for a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.

