Miley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Miley Cyrus kicks off 2020 with her fresh mullet hairstyle (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 15:02:37 IST

Miley Cyrus has kicked off 2020 with a new hairstyle. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer unveiled her mullet hairstyle while announcing she would be releasing new music soon.

The pop star posted a series of photos on her Instagram on Monday, showing off her new fresh 'do to her followers. "New Hair. New Year," she wrote in the caption.

Along with the pictures, the 27-year-old also teased new music coming this year, adding: "NEW MUSIC!"

In the photos unveiling the funky hairstyle, Miley struck a variety of subtle poses while sitting on a beach.

Cyrus teamed up the new haircut with a plain white tee, blue jeans, black boots and pointed sunglasses. The songstress has sported a number of hairstyles over the years, but most recently was seen sporting a shoulder-length cut.

Miley is expected to release her seventh studio album this year, of which she already released "Mother's Daughter" and "Slide Away," which are expected to appear on the record.

The new release would follow a year jam-packed with music from Miley.

