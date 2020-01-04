Miley Cyrus who was accused by a Jamaican songwriter for stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded earlier, has finally settled a $300 million (£229.24 million) copyright infringement lawsuit.

Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, had sued Miley in March 2018, claiming that her song "We Can't Stop" closely resembled his 1988 track "We Run Things," which he called a reggae favourite since reaching No. 1 in his home country.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus shares 'lonely' Christmas message amidst breakup rumours

May blamed Cyrus and her label RCA Records for stealing lines from his 1988 song & misappropriating material including the phrase "We run things. Things no run we," which she sang as "We run things. Things don't run we."

May, Cyrus and other defendants filed a joint stipulation on Friday, at the Manhattan federal court, dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice, which meant it cannot be brought to court again.

Miley's lawyers said in a Dec. 12 letter that a settlement agreement had been signed, and that the provision would be filed "pending payment of the settlement proceeds," which were not specified.