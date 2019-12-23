Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have sparked split rumours after she recently posted about being lonely.

The singer took to her social media where she shared a heartfelt message to her fans about being lonely during the holidays, despite spending thanksgiving with her beau Cody.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth comfortable with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

She wrote: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved."

"Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone."

"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!" she concluded.

Meanwhile, Cody was spotted with December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray in New York City this weekend, and fans have already started getting suspicious about the couples relationship status. Miley, 27, and fellow singer Cody, 22, went public with a relationship back in October, soon after her breakups from her husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.