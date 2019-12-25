  1. Home
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Dec 2019 14:32:08 IST

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus shares 'lonely' Christmas message amidst breakup rumours

"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out."

"They are happy to close this chapter of their lives," added the source.

"The Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

