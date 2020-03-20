  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 effect: Miley Cyrus admits she hasn't bathed since days

COVID-19 effect: Miley Cyrus admits she hasn't bathed since days

COVID-19 effect: Miley Cyrus admits she hasn't bathed since days (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 14:56:04 IST

Singer Miley Cyrus has not bathed five days amid coronavirus quarantine.

The 27-year-old singer/actress said on Tuesday, that she has not changed her clothes for five days, suggesting that she has not taken bath in the last five days either.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus opens up on her father's struggles

"I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days," she said in a clip from her Instagram show "Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus".

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, who was also wearing a rainbow beanie in the video, was seen proudly petting her oversized sweatshirt.

She added: "And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon."

Reacting to the video which Cyrus shared on her Twitter account, one person said, "So I take washing your hands are off the table lol seriously though go shower."

Another concerned about her hygiene as saying: "Hope you at one point will wash them. There are still other things you can get."

Some people can relate with her, with one wrote: "I've been wearing same shorts for 3 days. I'm nasty too haha. But I did shower a few hours ago so I'm clean. Just put my favourite shorts back on."

"I feel ya.. sameeeeee, its cold as s**t out here so I throw jeans over my sweats and go to work then come home take the jeans off and sleep, im feelin the vibe haha," another added.

Related Topics

NewsBeyonce Knowles' mother faces criticsm for getting facelift

Beyonce Knowles' mother faces criticsm for getting facelift

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

NewsVideo: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

Video: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

News'Who's Your Daddy' poster: It's a mix of naughty and nice in the upcoming show

'Who's Your Daddy' poster: It's a mix of naughty and nice in the upcoming show

NewsCoronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

NewsVideo: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

FeatureLove songs from the serial 'Hatim'

Love songs from the serial 'Hatim'