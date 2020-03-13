  1. Home
Naagin 4: Nia Sharma welcomes Rashami Desai

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Mar 2020 11:00:20 IST

The fourth installment of Naagin is a hit. It has garnered a lot of love from the audience. Now another actress has made a grand entry in the show. It is none other than Rashami Desai, who has entered the show soon after Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai was one of the famous contestants on the controversial show Bigg Boss 13.

Nia Sharma shared a video and captioned, “This sat-sun @8pm @colorstv @vijayendrakumeria Also welcoming @imrashamidesai to #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel ... “

In the video, Rashami Desai aka Shalaaka is seen walking with Vijayendra Kumeria aka Dev Parikh and they are having a close dance together as Nia Sharma aka Brinda watches her closely. Brinda is ready to revenge of her mother’s death from the Parekhs.

Meanwhile, Jasmin quit the show last month when her character Nayantara was bumped off suddenly, leaving fans startled. This when Rashami Desai aka Shalaaka enters the show and changes the game plan of Brinda.

Check out Rashami Desai’s Naagin promo video below:

