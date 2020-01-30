In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Bagha finds himself under the spell of a ‘Chamatkari’ ring that he has purchased from a telemarketing company.

Bagha and Nattu Kaka both watch an ad from a telemarketing company on their mobile, which is selling a plastic ring marketed as ‘Chamatkari’. They claim that just wearing the ring and being positive will change anyone’s life and magical things will happen to them.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:Bhide Swallows A Raw Chilli Fed By His Wife - Madhavi

Being naive and gullible, both Bagha and Nattu Kaka fall for the scam and order the rings for 999/- each. Lo and behold once the ring arrives a few pleasant co-incidences happen with both of them, which strengthen their belief in the magical powers of the ring.

From finding an auto-rickshaw easily, to being fed their favourite sweet dish which they were craving for, to bagging a big order which was pending for a while, all these happenstances convince them that the ring is special.

When Jethaa Lal comes to the shop both Bagha and Nattu Kaka try to sell him the magical ring. Jethaa Lal dismisses their claims as superstition and refuses to believe in the magical powers of the ring.

Jethaa Lal then challenges Bagha to recover their long standing dues from a client and promises to agree with the power of the ring. Bagha comes back in the evening with the money from the client who was refusing to pay for months together.

Will Bagha and Nattu Kaka convince Jethaa Lal about the ring’s magical powers? Will Jethaa Lal too suspend his critical thinking and fall for the scam?