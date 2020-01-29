  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 09:45:30 IST

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see some husband wife banter between Bhide and his wife Madhavi.

Bhide is engrossed in some work when his wife Madhavi playfully feeds him a raw chilli. Not paying attention to what is being fed; Bhide gulps it down in a hurry. Within an instant it dawns on him that he has gulped down a hot chilli.

Feeling his mouth and insides burn, Bhide hops around asking for some water. Realizing that the joke has gone a bit too far, Madhavi immediately feeds him the til-gul laadoo – made of jaggery and sesame seeds. Bhide then seems to regain some control of his senses and goes on to joke about how fit he is and how he remained unaffected by the incident.

On being mocked on his fitness by Tapu sena who has just arrived to look for Sonu, Bhide goes on to demonstrate the yoga pose ‘sirsasana’ to everybody. His daughter Sonu, wife Madhavi and Tapu Sena are impressed with the demonstration and marvel at his fitness but nevertheless, as usual tease him.

