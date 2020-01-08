‘Ishqbaaaz’ fame Nakuul Mehta is soon going to be seen with Anya Singh in ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’. The trailer of Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ has arrived and we can recollect our college days.

The series based on Sumrit Shahi's book by the same name revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other.

The makers of the show dropped the trailer and captioned, “Cherish your old friends, celebrate your new friends, but #NeverKissYourBestFriend. Premieres 20th January, only on #ZEE5!”

In the series, Nakuul Mehta plays Sumer Singh Dhillon and Anya Singh of Qaidi Band fame plays his best friend Tanie Brar. Their first encounter was in a bathroom where Nakuul was in a bathtub doing weird thing and Anya was pooping.

The trailer ends with a cliché Bollywood dialogue “Ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte”.

The series of all about loving your bestfriend to the moon and back and never kissing her. It premieres 20th January 2020 on Zee 5 premium.

Check out the trailer below: