Nicole Kidman is celebrating her daughter, Faith's, 9th birthday in a unique way. The 'Big Little Lies' star treated her fans and followers by sharing an adorable throwback picture of herself with her youngest child on her Instagram on Saturday.

The stunning black-and-white snap features Kidman holding her baby Faith in her arms, as they stare straight into the camera.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

In the second photo she shared, the actress showed off a chocolate birthday cake for her daughter.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much, precious precious girl. Happy birthday, Faith!" Nicole captioned the post.

Several celebrities & fans wished Faith in the comment’s section of Nicole’s post, including her co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Naomi Campbell, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town.

In addition to Faith, Kidman also shares 11-year-old daughter Sunday with her husband, Keith Urban.