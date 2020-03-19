  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to reunite on screen after a decade

Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to reunite on screen after a decade

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 19:00:57 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Dibakar Banerjee's cult film "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" was released 10 years ago on this date and Nushrat Bharucha, who had a prominent role in the film, feels deep gratitude for having worked in the film.

Nushrat, who had worked in Bollywood films such as "Jai Santoshi Maa" (2006) and "Kal Kisne Dekha" (2009) before getting her big break in Banerjee's film, said: " 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka' completed 10 years today... it's a nostalgic moment for me. I clearly remember how I faced camera for the first time in that film. From then to now.. the journey has been amazing. The film played a big role in bringing me right here. It is one hell of the memorable rides," she said.

The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Rajkummar Rao in an interesting role. Now, after a gap of 10 years, Rajkummar and Nushrat are all set to share screen space again in the upcoming "Chhalaang".

"It feels great to work with Raj again and that too after a decade. I share a very good relationship with him. I hope audience like our performances in 'Chhalaang'," she added.

Nushrat is best known for playing the girl-next-door with a twist in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsKriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra - the next big jodi in the offing!

Kriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra - the next big jodi in the offing!

NewsCOVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

COVID-19 effect: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding

NewsDeepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

Deepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

NewsRajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao gets nostalgic as he completes a decade in Bollywood

NewsAanchal Khurana wins Paras Chhabra's heart and the show

Aanchal Khurana wins Paras Chhabra's heart and the show

NewsKarisma Kapoor garners praise for her stupendous performance in 'Mentalhood'

Karisma Kapoor garners praise for her stupendous performance in 'Mentalhood'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Song Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Movie ReviewThe Valhalla Murders Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Valhalla Murders Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber