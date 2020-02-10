Director Sam Mendes' war drama "1917", which has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the banners associated with the film's production, took the Oscar for best visual effects, beating out tough competitors like "Avengers: Endgame".

The World War I epic "1917" has received as many as 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

Disney came up empty-handed despite having three of the highest-profile nominees in "Avengers", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "The Lion King", reports nbcnews.com.

The film also won the best cinematography award at the ceremony held in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The film is about two young Lance Corporals, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) during the World War l, who are given an almost impossible mission.

Racing against time, they must deliver a message deep inside enemy territory. The message is important to stop their own men -- including Blake's brother -- from walking into a death trap.