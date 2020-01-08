Parth Samthaan wins best actor award

Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan is enjoying the attentions he is getting from his fans. He is truly a heartthrob for girls. Whenever he is on-screen he melts our hearts with his good looks.

Parth who is busy in his show as the lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the Anurag Basu. His on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes is loved by the audiences too.

Parth Samthaan shared a series of photos and captioned, “And 2020 starts with an award for Best Actor (television) for kasautii Zindagii Kay 🙏🙏 always a happy feeling when your contribution is being appreciated 😇🙏 thankyou #kalaakar awards 🙏 and ofcourse @ektaravikapoor ma’am and @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me this beautiful platform 🙏🤗❤️ #gratitude”

Parth won best actor for Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the Kalakaar Awards and he also thanked his fans, Ekta Kapoor and the Kasautii Gang.

Ekta Kapoor commented on his photo with heart emoji, While Hina Khan commented, “Congo.. I didn’t know you wer doing.. Mai bhi aajaati”

On the work front, Parth Samthaan is working on his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and he will be soon seen in ALTBalaji’s ‘Mein Hero Bol Raha Hoon’ It is based on the underworld and set up in 80's and 90's. He is playing a gangster for the first time.

Check out Parth Samthaan’s photos below: