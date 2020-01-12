Ranveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Jan 2020 15:39:29 IST

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh on Sunday tweeted a new character poster featuring actor Jiiva as former cricketer K. Srikkanth of the upcoming film "83".

"IT'S CHIKA, MACHA! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation," Ranveer captioned the photo that has Jiiva swinging his cricket bat.

Earlier, the character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar was unveiled. The first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose and won hearts of many.

Joining the actors in the film are Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

"83" is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

