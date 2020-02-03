Renee Zellweger bagged the leading actress Bafta award for late film director Judy Garland's biopic 'Judy' at the recently held 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It is Zellweger's second BAFTA award.

She has previously won the award for the best-supporting actress for 'Cold Mountain'.

The 50-year-old actress won the award beating her fellow nominees Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

"This is very humbling. Saoirse, Charlize, Scarlett, Jessie, it's an honour to share this evening with you. Jessie Buckley, you are a superstar. I'm so proud of you for this evening, you are such a special person, you elevate everything you do and I am so grateful for our friendship," she said as she acknowledged her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech.

Zellweger portrays the screen icon Judy Garland in 'Judy', a gloomy look at the star’s final years. The film portrays Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 47 in June 1969. Directed by Rupert Goold, the film is an adaptation of the West End and Broadway play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter.