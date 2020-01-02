Singer Rihanna's fans are losing their minds after the singer failed to drop her new album by the end of 2019. The singer previously had revealed that her 9th album R9 would drop before 2020 started.

Fans have since been waiting patiently for months for the music to be released.

A few days ago, the singer took to her Instagram to troll her fans, saying that she is refusing to release her album. The video shows a cute dog excitedly hopping inside a cardboard box, set to the iconic House of Pain song 'Jump Around.' She captioned it, "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

Many of her fans were anticipating a midnight drop from the 'Needed Me' singer.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their disappointment that the singer did not release her highly-anticipated album on New Year’s Eve.

One twitter user wrote, "instead of y’all hacking celebrities phones and twitter accounts why don’t y’all make yourselves useful and hack Rihanna’s laptop and release the new album."

Some even called Rihanna a clown for her tricks and themselves clowns for believing her. While others called her out for lying to their faces.