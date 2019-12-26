  1. Home
Rita Ora sizzles in stunning oceanic photoshoot (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 13:46:16 IST

Singer Rita Ora who is currently cruising around the Caribbean with her family surprised her fans with a couple of red hot images.

The singer took to her Instagram where she shared snaps from her vacation as she posed on board a private boat in the Caribbean as Christmas Day came to an end.

While most of her earlier pics during her vacation featured Rita in revealing bikinis, the singer decided to show off her slinky orange satin gown in her latest photos.

The two images show the 29-year-old 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker in a sleek dress that matches the color of the stunning sunset in her background. Featuring shoestring straps, the outfit also shows off plenty of bare skin.

The singing beauty has been enchanting her fans with her photographs and videos on social media modelling a number of bikinis.

View this post on Instagram

🌅 shot by @thereal_donora

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

