Actor Robert Pattinson says he smells like a crayon.

In an interview with Allure magazine, the 33-year-old "Twilight" described the colourful way he smells, reports eonline.com.

"Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon," he said.

Pattinson was then asked, "Like you're made of wax?"

To which, he said: "Yes! Like I'm embalmed."

Pattinson was recently described as the "most handsome man" in the world according to science.

Asked what's it like to be superlatively hot, he said: "It's weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My 'Harry Potter' role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in 'Twilight', (Edward is) beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on."

"After I did 'Twilight', (my friends said), 'Oh, you're posing all of the time', and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago'," he added.

Pattinson will next be seen playing Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman". Last week, the director stared the first image for the film, showing the actor in his Batman mask and suit. The look went viral on the net.