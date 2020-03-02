Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra is inching close to its release, the story revolves around the life of a character actor and the trailer of the movie has received a raving response for its fresh and unique concept.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Mishra, along with Hardik Mehta visited Aaram Nagar in Versova, often referred to as The hub of Struggling Actors. There, Sanjay Mishra re-lived his days as a struggling actor and even visited a local Anda Paav stall and made Omelettes and remembered his days making Chana Chakna in Haridwar where he owned a thela and was spotted by Rohit Shetty. Not only this, the actor served this special dish with media.

The upcoming film, Kaamyaab which pays a tribute to the character actors of Bollywood indeed is one promising film which will have a talented bunch of iconic character actors of Bollywood, act in it. Actors like Avtar Gill, Liliput and many more iconic character actors will be re-telling their life to the audience. '

Life has indeed come full circle for Sanjay Mishra where he started his career with Shah Rukh Khan’s film to now, the superstar producing his upcoming. Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6th 2020.