Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan celebrating Christmas. Sara Ali Khan shared a photo on her Instagram which is going viral on the internet.

She wrote, "Red nose reindeer. White snowflake Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heaven's sake."

Both were snapped together at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's Christmas bash last night but it looks like the two made a stop before that to get some of the most adorable photos ever.

See this photo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, your senses will fly away, both are looking cute in this photo. See this photo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan it seems like both are in the mood for fun.

Sara looked absolutely amazing in a white strapless bodycon ensemble while Ibrahim went shirtless for the photoshoot.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama which will release in January 2020 followed by David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake co-starring Varun Dhawan in May 2020.