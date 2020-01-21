  1. Home
Fans go gaga over Sara Ali Khan's noble gesture to Salman Khan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 09:57:16 IST

Sara Ali Khan displayed a whiff of nawaabi tehzeeb when she met Salman Khan recently. Unlike most youngsters, who prefer to wish people with a "hi" or a "hello", Sara was spotted giving Salman the claasic "aadaab".

The young actress, along with her "Love Aaj Kal" co-star Kartik Aaryan, was at the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote the upcoming film.

Also Read: Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

They bumped into Salman outside the studio and, after exchanging smiles, it was the turn to exchange greetings.

Sara also posted a video of the meeting on her Instagram page.

"Adaab @beingsalmankhan sir And namaste darshako, Thank you for inviting Veer and Zoe to the #BiggBoss13 house. Tune into @colorstv tonight at 9pm #LoveAajKal," announced Sara at the end of the video, which ends with Sara and Kartik engage in playful banter before they go into their respective vanity vans.

