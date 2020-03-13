Why Selena Gomez considers herself 'forever alone'?

  1. Home
Selena Gomez opens up on her life's struggles (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 12:32:03 IST

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her dating life. The 27-year-old songstress poured her heart out as she appeared with Genius in a YouTube video.

Gomez discussed the lyrics from her latest single 'Rare,' which according to her is about the importance of understanding self-worth.

Also Read: Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

She also admitted that there are "some days" when she believes she's never going to find her significant other.

"Some days when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, 'I'm going to be alone forever.' But after that 15 minute goes away, I say to myself, 'I know that there's someone for everybody,'' she spoke to the outlet.

She further added that she still considers herself a "baby" and knows that "this isn't the end all be all."

Opening up on the tune's chorus, the singing sensation revealed that "self-esteem and confidence is a constant struggle" for her.

"It’s getting better with time and age, but it will always be something that I’m working on," she said, adding: "I think recently this is the most I’ve ever been vocal about, actually I deserve this, and I have a right to claim this and I have a right to put out things that I want to put out and talk about the things that I want to talk about."

"So this is the first time that I've actually said it and the reason why is because I didn't want it to sound, I didn't want to sound like a b****. 'I deserve everything and you can't have me unless I have this, this, this,'" Gomez admitted to Genius, adding that she knows this is "not the case."

"That's just where my mind goes to," she said. "So what I think is so important about this chorus is that it's acknowledging, 'Hey, I don't have it all. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I do know that I'm special,' and I think that is a humble approach of saying, 'Why don't you see that I am different?'" she further added.

