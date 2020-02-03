  1. Home
Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's 'incredible' performance woos fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 13:15:20 IST

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday night's Super Bowl halftime show, as they delivered a powerpacked performance along with a medley of infectious hits to one of the world's spectacular stages.

Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny, along with JLo's 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in the extravaganza which showcases the Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira waved to the audience as she greeted in Spanish saying "Hola, Miami."

Also Read: Beyonce and Jay-Z face criticism for sitting during 2020 Super Bowl

Dressed in a sequined, ruby-red dress with matching boots, Shakira led her team of dancers as she performed snippets of her hit songs such as 'Whenever, Wherever' and 'Hips Don't Lie' before giving way to J Lo.

Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on the stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, as "Jenny from the Block" proudly announced she was from the Bronx, New York.

Sharing the stage with Colombian singer J Balvin, J Lo walked confidently across the stage as she performed her hits such as "On the Floor." She also showed off her pole-dancing skills as she honed for her 2019 film 'Hustlers.'

