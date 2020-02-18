Shehnaaz Gill breaks into tears after seeing Sidharth Shukla

All the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have become busy in their work after the show. Two of the most favorite Bigg Boss contestants- Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are busy with ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, the reality series will document the journey of 12 suitors (six men and six women), who will compete to win hearts of Shehnaz and Paras.

A promo video has surfaced in which Shehnaaz and Sidharth are seen together again. A lot of fans are missing Sidnaaz after 'Bigg Boss' is over. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill entertained the audiences with their cute love story.

In the video shared by the makers, Manish Paul is saying to Shahnaaz- 'You have heard that love is blind. Keeping that in mind, today we will choose the groom for you.

It is further shown in the video that Shehnaaz is blindfolded and tries to judge the boys by holding them. Shehnaaz stops a little as she walks forward and grabs a boy's hand. After this, Shehnaaz says to Manish - 'I was feeling Sidharth Shukla by holding it. After this, Shehnaaz removes the blindfold and is happy to see Siddharth. Shehnaaz hugs Siddharth as soon as she sees him and breaks into tears.

Check out the video of Shehnaaz and Sidharth below: