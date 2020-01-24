  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 11:43:16 IST

Tapu sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), are excited about performing in the presence of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The actors are to visit Sonu and Tapu’s college to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D.

Sonu, being a huge fan of Varun Dhawan, was particularly looking forward to this opportunity to dance in front of her favourite actor.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with Gokuldham Society's residents

But, unfortunately, Sonu has twisted her ankle and is heartbroken about not being able to perform at her college function. On learning about her injury Varun Dhawan himself along with Shraddha Kapoor decide to drop in at Gokuldham Society to surprise Tapu sena and cheer Sonu up.

Watch the special episode where the dancing superstars visit Gokuldham Society and shake a leg with the residents.

To find out how Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan end up watching Sonu and Tapu sena’s special dance.

