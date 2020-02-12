  1. Home
  2. Music Review
  3. SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN
Rafat Sami By Rafat Sami | 12 Feb 2020 13:00:34 IST

Next up is the Tanishk Bagchi recreated, ‘Arrey Pyaar Karle’, from the chartbusting Bappi Lahiri dance track, ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’( SAAHEB). Lyrics are by Vayu and rap by Ikka, while Anjaan’s original hookline ‘pyaar bina chain’ is kept intact.

Also read: Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushman lends his vocals  along with  Bappi Lahiri. The video appears to be a promotional one and commences with Jitendera Kumar and his entire family, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in a party with a retro disco theme dressed in glittery 80’s style .

Ayushmann enters the scene enquiring why Johnny does not accompany Jack to the hills and its always Jill, and sets party alive with his superb dance act and is joined by Jitendra and later by the whole family and Bappi Lahiri too puts in a cameo and video ends on a happy note.

Related Topics

Music ReviewTHAPPAD Music Review

THAPPAD Music Review

Music ReviewLOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

LOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

Music ReviewMALANG Music Review

MALANG Music Review

Music ReviewSHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

Music ReviewJAWAANI JAANEMAN Music Review

JAWAANI JAANEMAN Music Review

Music ReviewSTREET DANCER 3D Music Review

STREET DANCER 3D Music Review

FeatureOriginal VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

NewsKajol celebrates 10 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

Kajol celebrates 10 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

Music ReviewSHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review