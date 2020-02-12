SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

Next up is the Tanishk Bagchi recreated, ‘Arrey Pyaar Karle’, from the chartbusting Bappi Lahiri dance track, ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’( SAAHEB). Lyrics are by Vayu and rap by Ikka, while Anjaan’s original hookline ‘pyaar bina chain’ is kept intact.

Also read: Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushman lends his vocals along with Bappi Lahiri. The video appears to be a promotional one and commences with Jitendera Kumar and his entire family, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in a party with a retro disco theme dressed in glittery 80’s style .

Ayushmann enters the scene enquiring why Johnny does not accompany Jack to the hills and its always Jill, and sets party alive with his superb dance act and is joined by Jitendra and later by the whole family and Bappi Lahiri too puts in a cameo and video ends on a happy note.