Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

The most controversial show ever has come to an end and we have a winner its none other than Sidharth Shukla won BB 13 trophy along with the prize money of 50 Lakhs. Asim Riaz declared as the first runner up while Paras Chhabra chose to leave the show after taking the money bag of Rs 10 Lakhs.

It premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV. The finale was scheduled for January but seeing the popularity of the show, was given a five-week extension thus ending in February and becoming the longest season

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

13 Contestants 9 Wild Card entries and Vikas Gupta as a proxy contestant for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Out of all the contestants and of the struggles …. emerged as the winner of BB13.

After all the tasks and beating all the contestants Sidharth Shukla wins the controversial show . Fans of Sidharth would be very happy and they have already started trending hashtags for them.

Congrats to Sidharth Shukla for the winning the most controversial season of all time.