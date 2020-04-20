  1. Home
  'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Apr 2020 11:06:09 IST

Hina Khan is one actress from the fraternity who loves to experiment. She will be soon entertaining her fans in this lockdown with her short film ‘Smartphone’

The trailer of Smartphone has released and we can see the bold and gorgeous Hina Khan in a simple housewife avatar.

Also Read: Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

The trailer starts with Hina Khan(Suman) talking to her mother on a phone and tells her about her newly married life that she is happy, about the city life and her husband. But one thing she doesn’t like about her husband is his gambling habit. After losing everything her husband bets his wife for the gamble and loses her too. She is forced to sleep with her friends because she has no choice. How will Suman face this situation?

When a woman using a smartphone moulds herself in Urban circumstances with unique ways, a common reality in an uncommon way. 

The short film starring Hina Khan, Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.‘Smartphone’ is releasing on 24th 2020 on online streaming platform Ullu App.

Check out the trailer of ‘Smartphone’ below:

