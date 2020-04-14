Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. She has always been a fashion diva for all youngsters.

Her fans are missing her on-screen but she never fails to entertain her fans by posting pictures, workout videos, cooking sessions and many more.

Hina Khan shared a series of photos and captioned, “Washing away all the troubles with some bubbles..Happiness is..A warm shower 🚿”

Hina Khan shared after bath selfie wearing a white bathrobe. She looks absolutely stunning in her selfies with no-makeup look.Her caption is also on point. She said happiness is a warm shower.

She is entertaining her fans during quarantine period. On the work front, Hina Khan nailed her character in Kasautii Zindagii Ki as Komolika, she then appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. She is also working with her upcoming project with Kushal Tandon an OTT film ‘Unlock: The Haunted App’

Check out Hina Khan’s after bath selfie below: