  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 14 Apr 2020 10:08:45 IST

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. She has always been a fashion diva for all youngsters.

Her fans are missing her on-screen but she never fails to entertain her fans by posting pictures, workout videos, cooking sessions and many more.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Hina Khan shared a series of photos and captioned, “Washing away all the troubles with some bubbles..Happiness is..A warm shower 🚿”

Hina Khan shared after bath selfie wearing a white bathrobe. She looks absolutely stunning in her selfies with no-makeup look.Her caption is also on point. She said happiness is a warm shower.

She is entertaining her fans during quarantine period. On the work front, Hina Khan nailed her character in Kasautii Zindagii Ki as Komolika, she then appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. She is also working with her upcoming project with Kushal Tandon an OTT film ‘Unlock: The Haunted App’

Check out Hina Khan’s after bath selfie below:

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleKriti Kharbanda's throwback picture as bride defines she is pure beauty

Kriti Kharbanda's throwback picture as bride defines she is pure beauty

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna's adorable pictures in a pink bathrobe amid COVID-19

Surbhi Chandna's adorable pictures in a pink bathrobe amid COVID-19

Fashion & LifestyleShraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with her

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with her

Fashion & LifestyleHere's why Zac Efron regrets about his 'Baywatch' body

Here's why Zac Efron regrets about his 'Baywatch' body

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna's exercise video is too hot to handle

Surbhi Chandna's exercise video is too hot to handle

Fashion & LifestyleFrom Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slaying in pyjama look all day

From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slaying in pyjama look all day

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]