It's World Health Day on Tuesday, so let's salute doctors and nurses who are doing their best to help the victims of COVID-19. While you continue to help them by maintaining social distancing, indulge in catching up a few medical dramas that have been winning hearts for years.

These five shows suggested by IANS had originally aired on television, but now you can catch them at the comfort of your palms what with OTT platforms making these available.

* "Grey's Anatomy"

One of the most popular American medical dramas, it revolves around the title character, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who was first seen as an intern back in 2005. It told the stories of the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Over the years, many original cast members have bid farewell to the show. Actor Justin Chambers was the latest one to quit the show and confirmed he won't be returning for an 17th season. Take a walk through their lives on Amazon Prime Video.

* "House"

This is considered to be actor Hugh Laurie's most popular show that premiered in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. He played the title role of the ingenious and unsociable Dr. Gregory House, who flouts hospital rules, clashes with fellow doctors and his assistants as he comes up with controversial hypotheses about his patients' illnesses. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

* "The Good Doctor"

This is one of the new entrants in the genre. Launched in 2017, the American medical drama television series sees actor Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit. It has already been renewed for season four. Watch all the seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

* "Dil Mill Gayye"

Back home, "Dil Mill Gayye" was a sequel to the successful medical TV show "Sanjivani: A Medical Boon" (2002 to 2005) that featured Mohnish Bahl, Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi as doctors. It revolved around their characters and their jobs at Sanjeevani hospital. The show started in August 2007 and came to an end in October 2010. It is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

* "Sanjivani"

Creator Siddharth Malhotra's "Sanjivani" made a return to the small screen last year with mostly a fresh cast and a new story. The new version even took a leap. The story then focussed on how heart-broken Ishani, has given up on her dreams of becoming the best doctor and finding love. The original version's Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli were seen in some episodes, but the cast was led by Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.