Thappad poster: Taapsee Pannu has been slapped hard in love
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 30 Jan 2020 15:15:33 IST

Taapsee Pannu recently shared the first look of the upcoming biopic of Mithali Raj ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Today she shared another look from her upcoming film ‘Thappad’.

The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film and it is sure to leave you intrigued.

Taapsee Pannu shared the first look and captioned, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook”

In the poster, Taapsee can be seen as she has been slapped hard by someone. Her expression of shock and pain is clearly visible.

Celebs commented - Dia Mirza commented, "Iss thappad ki goonj door door tak sunai degi 🙌🏼" Neena Gupta commented, "What a picture says so much" Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey commented, "Stunning 🔥❤️"

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi, Ram Kapoor and others.

