The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Jethaa Lal going all bonkers when his brother in law – Sundar Lal unexpectedly turns up in Gokuldham Society to return all of the borrowed money.

He also informs Jethaa Lal that he has started a clean and tidy business of laundry and dry cleaning back home. It seems so dramatic about the change in Sundar Lal’s behavior that Jethaa Lal cannot help but thank the miraculous powers of the ring but what takes Jethaa Lal by complete surprise is Sundar promising him to bring Daya back to him at the earliest.

Over the last few days, ever since Jethaa Lal has worn the ring, the perennial tragedies in his life not have stopped and only good situations have been presenting themselves.

From Bagha and Nattu Kaka asking for a pay reduction to Bhide offering his daughter Sonu’s hand in marriage to Tapu’s and from Iyer apologizing for all the past misunderstandings between them and now, Sundar Lal – Jethaa Lal’s worst fear, too has been conquered!

What is really happening here? Is the ring truly responsible for changing the fate of Jethaa Lal’s life? Or is it just co-incidences and people around him genuinely having a change of heart? There has to be more than what meets the eye. There is something about so much going so perfectly in Jethaa Lal’s life that doesn’t seem to be right.