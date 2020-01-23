Taylor Swift has a new documentary film which is set to release this month from Netflix. The documentary names as 'Miss Americana' follows the singer-songwriter as she journeys through fame, critiques and finding her voice.

The new trailer for 'Miss Americana' was released by the streaming giant on Wednesday, giving Swift's loyal fans the first look at the highly anticipated project.

The singer posted the trailer on her Instagram on Wednesday.

"Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says, 'Thank you," Swift says in the trailer. "I became the person everyone wanted me to be."

This comes after Swift opened up on her mother having a brain tumor. The songstress revealed that her mom Andrea is going through a 'really hard time' at the moment as doctors discovered the growth on her brain while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer recently.

While speaking to Variety, the 30-year-old singer explained: "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour."

"The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

The much-awaited documentary is set to release in select theaters and on Netflix on Jan. 31.

Check out Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer below: