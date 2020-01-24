Taylor Swift has revealed about her struggle to overcome an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana'.

In Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, she recalls how her body was scrutinised in the media. She also opended up on how the photographs and comments about her appearance had triggered the condition.

In a voiceover, Swift says, "It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day. It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it," the Blank Space singer adds before explaining how if she saw a picture of herself where she felt like her 'tummy was too big' or someone had said she looked pregnant, that would trigger her 'to just starve a little bit - just stop eating.'

"I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of the show, or in the middle of it." the popstar continued.

"Now, I realise, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (drained)".

Speaking to Variety, Taylor Swift discussed about her experiences with eating disorders. The songstress also revealed how insecure she felt about her looks when she broke into the music industry as a teenager.

"I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me - my relationship with food and all that over the years," the 'Lover' singer said.

"But the way that Lana (Wilson, the film’s director) tells the story, it really makes sense," she continued. "I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience."

"And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad."

Taylor also revealed that she has now accepted the fact that she's a size six instead of a size double-zero.