Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 10:40:37 IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10  contestant Tejasswi Prakash recently made a huge announce as she will be debuting in Rohit Shetty’s Marathi venture.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi she is one of the cutest and strongest performer and has always entertained the audiences with her cute antics.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a photo and captioned, “Proud and lucky to have @itsrohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty’s first Marathi venture.“ School College ani Life.“Produced by Rohit Shetty Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer”

The movie titled as ‘School College ani Life’ also starring Karan Kishore Parab. The film is directed by Vihan Suryanvanshi and produced by action director  Rohit Shetty.

Tejasswi Prakash is superexcited for this film and she also thanked her mentor Rohit Shetty for this oppprotunity.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post below:

