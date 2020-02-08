  1. Home
  2. Music Review
  3. THAPPAD Music Review

THAPPAD Music Review

THAPPAD
Rafat Sami By Rafat Sami | 08 Feb 2020 12:30:07 IST

Ek Tukda Dhoop Music Review
Hindi film industry’s two prominent production houses, Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ collaboration, Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, commences song promotions with the philosophical ‘Ek Tudka Dhoop’.

Composed by Anurag Saikia with superb lyrics by Shakeel Azmi, the song can actually be classified as the theme or title number as it contains the very essence of the movie.

The accompanying video sheds light on the once happy married life and the relationship between the couple, Taapsee Pannu and Pavial Gulati, and how it changes drastically after a humiliating slap, with Taapsee fighting for self-respect.

Also read: Song Lyrics of 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from THAPPAD

Related Topics

Music ReviewLOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

LOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

Music ReviewMALANG Music Review

MALANG Music Review

Music ReviewSHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

Music ReviewJAWAANI JAANEMAN Music Review

JAWAANI JAANEMAN Music Review

Music ReviewSTREET DANCER 3D Music Review

STREET DANCER 3D Music Review

Music ReviewTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Music Review

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Music Review

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Song Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend