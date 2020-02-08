THAPPAD Music Review

Ek Tukda Dhoop Music Review

Hindi film industry’s two prominent production houses, Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ collaboration, Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, commences song promotions with the philosophical ‘Ek Tudka Dhoop’.

Composed by Anurag Saikia with superb lyrics by Shakeel Azmi, the song can actually be classified as the theme or title number as it contains the very essence of the movie.

The accompanying video sheds light on the once happy married life and the relationship between the couple, Taapsee Pannu and Pavial Gulati, and how it changes drastically after a humiliating slap, with Taapsee fighting for self-respect.

